Stocks fall on tech slide, oil hits highest level since 2014

Natural gas prices jumped 7.1%. Energy companies rose along with energy prices. Devon Energy rose 3.9%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s benchmark fell more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. Markets were closed for holidays in Shanghai and South Korea. Shares in most European markets edged higher.

Tesla rose 2.1% after the electric vehicle maker reported surprisingly good third-quarter deliveries.

Investors are preparing for the latest round of corporate earnings, which will ramp up in the next several weeks. They are also still closely monitoring economic data for more signals about the pace of the recovery as businesses and consumers continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

Wall Street will get more information on the economy's health this week. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management will release its service sector index for September. The services sector is the largest part of the economy and its health is a key factor for growth.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release its employment report for September. The employment market has been struggling to fully recover from the damage done by COVID-19 more than a year ago.

Caption People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Asian markets were mixed on Monday, while Hong Kong’s benchmark shed more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu