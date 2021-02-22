Stocks fall as investors mull inflation concerns, recovery

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern, pulled down by technology and health care companies which have done well over the past year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101 points, or 0.3%, to 31,595 after edging lower earlier in trading. The technology-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix them. The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on Biden’s proposed stimulus package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.