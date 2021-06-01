Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates

The S&P 500 dropped 2.07 points to 4,202.04. The index is coming off its fourth straight monthly increase. The Dow gained 45.86 points to 34,575.31, while the Nasdaq fell 12.26 points to 13,736.48. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index added 25.77 points, or 1.1%, to 2,294.74. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Stock trading has been bumpy in recent weeks as investors moved past a stellar corporate earnings season and focused on the tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising inflation. The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices.

Banks were among the biggest gainers as bond yields ticked higher, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61% from 1.58% Friday. Bank of America rose 1.3%.

Energy stocks were the biggest gainers in the S&P 500. Crude oil prices jumped more than 2%, helping to send producers higher. Exxon Mobil rose 3.6%.

“The economy continues to expand, continues to rebound,” Krosby said. “Americans are traveling by car, traveling by air, and that's reflected in the oil prices.”

Health care and technology companies fell, checking gains elsewhere in the market. Abbott Laboratories slumped 9.3% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500. Microsoft slid 0.9%.

The Institute for Supply Management reported that manufacturing picked up again in May. The ISM's manufacturing index came in at 61.2 last month, much better than the 60.6 expected by economists surveyed by FactSet.

The growth in manufacturing came despite supply shortages that have plagued many manufacturers for weeks, particularly those who require semiconductors. It's the latest piece of economic data that has shown the U.S. economy growing quickly out of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Entertainment jumped 22.7% after the movie theater operator announced a stock sale. AMC, whose stock is up more than 1,000% this year, is one of a handful of companies that gained the attention of a group of online retail investors earlier this year, along with companies like GameStop.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Fred DeMarco, foreground, works on the floor, Tuesday June 1, 2021. Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday morning as investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend in the U.S., helped by economic data that showed manufacturing growing steadily as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the U.S. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Nicole Pereira Credit: Nicole Pereira

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Peter Mazza works at his post on the trading floor, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday morning as investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend in the U.S, helped by economic data that showed manufacturing growing steadily as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the U.S. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Nicole Pereira Credit: Nicole Pereira