Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

Lower bond yields can be good for many parts of the economy, however. Mortgage rates are tied closely to bond yields, and government borrowing costs fall when the cost of issuing bonds decreases.

Stocks that are heavily influenced by interest rates, particularly banks, slipped in early trading but mostly recovered.

Investors were concerned for much of the year about rising inflation and whether higher rates were going to be temporary and tied to the growing economy or longer lasting. The Federal Reserve has said it expects any bump to be short-term and investors seem to be less fearful about a post-pandemic economy with higher inflation.

“There's a fundamental reset going on right now where investors are looking beyond 2021 and 2022,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Once we get beyond the recovery, the next normal is probably going to look like the last normal.”

Investors will get minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting at 2 p.m. Eastern. Wall Street will be looking for additional clues about the Fed's thinking on interest rates and inflation. After the last meeting, Fed policymakers said they planned to raise interest rates as soon as 2023, which was sooner than the market expected.

A man wearing face a mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday after U.S. services activity weakened. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

