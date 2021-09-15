Energy companies help lead stocks higher on Wall Street

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%.

Oil prices rose more than 3% as the oil and gas industry continues to sort through the damage caused by hurricane season in the Gulf. Disruptions have been more pronounced than originally expected, and there's been some oil spills from some refineries.