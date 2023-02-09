Stocks drift after Wall Street erases its morning gains

In the bond market, at least, a warning signal is continuing to flash red with yields on longer-term Treasurys well below shorter-term Treasurys. It's an unusual occurrence that has often preceded recessions in the past.

“We’re still somewhere in that 40% to 60% area of a recession,” Martin said. “I’m not trying to be wishy-washy about it, but there are so many ways to go. The level of uncertainty has been high and remains high.”

High inflation and worries about a slowing economy have already begun to hit corporate earnings, and big U.S. companies have been reporting relatively lackluster results for the end of 2022.

The Walt Disney Co. surprised the market when it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also said it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a plan to reduce its costs by $5.5 billion.

Its shares climbed 1.5% after being up as much as 5.7% earlier in the morning. It gave up much of its gains after an activist investor, Nelson Peltz, called off a proxy fight with Disney after saying his firm got what it wanted with the changes it announced.

The media giant joins the growing list of high-profile companies to announce layoffs amid an uncertain economy. The bulk began in the technology industry, where companies acknowledged misreading the boom coming out of the pandemic and hiring too many people. But job cuts have since spread out to other industries.

“Things have gotten good on the inflation front, but now I think the next cause of volatility is beginning to shift to recession fears,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. “That ties into what companies are thinking about, which is how do you rightsize your workforce.”

Overall, though, the job market has remained resilient. Last week, 196,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits. That was slightly more than the prior week, but it remained below the 200,000 level for a fourth straight week.

While a strong job market is good for workers and for sales of companies selling to them, the Federal Reserve also worries that it could lead to upward pressure on inflation. If employers have to give big raises to keep and attract workers, the worry is that could force them to raise prices for their own products and services.

Shares of casino operators were strong Thursday after earnings reports raised optimism about momentum in both Las Vegas and Macau in Asia. MGM Resorts International climbed 7.4%, while Wynn Resorts rose 5.3%.

PepsiCo also gained, rising 1.1%, after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the last three months of 2022 than analysts expected.

On the losing end was Baxter International, which dropped 10.8% after the health care company reported weaker quarterly profit than forecast. It also gave a forecast for earnings this upcoming year that fell below Wall Street’s expectations. Baxter also announced layoffs to cut costs, saying it would reduce its global workforce by less than 5%.

Mattel tumbled 9.8% after the toymaker reported a big decline in sales and weaker profit than expected for the all-important holiday quarter.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.66% from 3.62% late Wednesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, ticked up to 4.51% from 4.43%.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise, Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.