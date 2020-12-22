Stocks drift after stimulus deal as virus worries still loom

Ireland is tightening coronavirus restrictions in response to rising infection rates, and it’s proceeding on the assumption that the new strain is already in the country, for example.

Helping to keep the worries in check was the CEO of BioNTech, the German company that developed a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer. Ugur Sahin said it “is highly likely” that his company’s vaccine can protect against the new variant, though further studies are needed to be sure.

The United States has already approved the company’s vaccine for use, and the European Union recently followed suit.

Even without the new strain, worries were already high about rising coronavirus counts and deaths in countries around the world. The worsening pandemic has helped cause U.S. weekly unemployment claims to start rising again and sales at retailers to drop.

That’s caused momentum to slow for the stock market, which set record highs last week, after earlier surging on hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will trigger a return to normal for the economy next year and that Washington would approve big stimulus to tide the economy over until then.

In overseas stock markets, European indexes regained some of their sharp drops from the day before. France’s CAC 40 rose 1 %, and Germany’s DAX returned 1%. The FTSE 100 in London added 0.3%.

Shares retreated in Asia after the U.S. Commerce Department announced it was including 103 entities on a new “Military End User” list, including 58 Chinese and 45 Russian companies. Such a designation requires special licensing for exports and other sales of designated products to the listed companies to prevent certain technologies from being used by foreign militaries in China, Russia or Venezuela, it said.

Many of the companies are related to aviation and shipbuilding. The list adds to strains between Washington and Beijing, which already are feuding over technology, security and other issues.

Stocks in Shanghai lost 1.9%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1%, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.6%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.92% from 0.93% late Monday.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Asian shares retreated on Tuesday, extending losses on growing worries over a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

