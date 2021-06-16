Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on Fed hints at rate hikes

The Kospi in Seoul sank 0.5% to 3,261.05 and Australia's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 7,357.90. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined while Bangkok advanced.

The Fed's announcement Wednesday reflected growing confidence in the U.S. economy as more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus and business activity revives.

Investors have been worried the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to withdraw stimulus to cool rising inflation. Fed officials have said they believe that inflation will be short-lived, a stance they repeated Wednesday.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said any changes are some way off but conditions have improved enough to start discussing when to slow bond purchases. The Fed is buying $120 billion a month to inject money into financial markets and keep longer-term interest rates low.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,223.70 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% to 34,033.67. The Nasdaq composite shed 0.2%, to 14,039.68.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.55% from 1.50% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for Fed policy, rose to 0.20% from 0.16%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 64 cents to $71.51 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 3 cents on Wednesday to $72.15. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 70 cents to $73.69 per barrel in London. It gained 40 cents the previous session to $74.39.

The dollar gained to 110.66 Japanese yen from Wednesday's 110.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.2000 from $1.2016.

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man