Stocks close broadly higher following big job gains in March

The S&P 500 rose 58.04 points to 4,077.91. The benchmark index is coming off two straight weekly gains. The Dow picked up 373.98 points, or 1.1%, to 33,527.19. The Nasdaq composite gained 225.49 points, or 1.7%, to 13,705.59.

Small company stocks, which are outgaining the broader market so far this year, also rose Monday. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 10.98 points, or 0.5%, to 2,264.89. The index is up 14.7% so far this year, while the broader market S&P 500 index is up 8.6%.

The gains were widespread Monday, with nearly every sector closing higher. Companies that stand to benefit from a broader reopening of the economy and economic growth also did well. Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 7.2% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 as it seeks permission to restart cruises out of U.S. ports in July with a vaccination requirement for passengers and crew members. Rival Carnival rose 4.7% and Royal Caribbean gained 2.9%.

Technology and communications stocks accounted for a big slice of the gains Monday. Apple rose 2.4%, Microsoft gained 2.8% and Facebook climbed 3.4%. Tesla surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter. Its shares surged 4.4%.

Energy companies lagged the broader market as crude oil prices fell, including a 4.6% slide in the price of U.S. crude. Occidental Petroleum dropped 7..6% and Marathon Oil slid 5.1%.

GameStop fell 2.4% after announcing a stock sale.

Treasury yields were mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, slipped to 1.71% from 1.72% last last week.