US stock indexes edge higher on earnings, vaccine optimism

American Express fell 2.5% despite reporting stronger-than-expected earnings. The company reported that its cardmembers continue to hold off on traveling, entertaining and dining out due to the pandemic, which has cut into the company's bottom line.

Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S. The spread of variants that are thought to be more easily transmissible and might be less effectively targeted by existing vaccines is adding to alarm.

Vaccine maker Moderna said Monday that it will study whether a booster shot would be needed to protect against variants of the coronavirus, “out of an abundance of caution."

“Nowadays the market mood is set by either the hopes that the COVID vaccine would mark the end of the biggest economic downturn of our lifetime, or the stimulus hopes to keep our heads above water. Yesterday, both hopes got smashed," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a commentary.

President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion plan to send $1,400 to most Americans and deliver other support for the economy. But his party holds only the slimmest possible majority in the Senate, making approval uncertain. Several Republicans have already voiced opposition to parts of the plan.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.