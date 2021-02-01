Stocks climb in calmer trading, while silver prices jump

Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for aid, along with the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs.

Markets were last week also rattled by AstraZeneca’s announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses, which prompted the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier. This helped boost shares of European companies on Monday, with Germany's DAX, France's CAC-40 and the U.K.'s FTSE-100 all up more than 1%.

Investors have bid up stocks in expectation the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. That optimism has been dented by new infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Asian stock markets gained Monday after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to increase supplies to Europe amid rising worries about the disease. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

