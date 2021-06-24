Stocks add to weekly gains, pushing S&P 500 back to record

Meanwhile, orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose for the 12th time in the last 13 months in May, pulled up by surging demand for civilian aircraft. The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods — meant to last at least three years — climbed 2.3% in May, reversing a 0.8% drop in April and coming despite a backlogged supply chain and a shortage of workers.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.47%, largely unchanged from 1.48% late Wednesday.

Rite Aid plunged nearly 15% after the drug store chain said it expects to report a loss for the year, due to pressure on its pharmacy benefits services and lower-than-expected sales.

Eli Lilly rose 9% after the Food and Drug Administration gave expedited approval to the drugmaker's experimental Alzheimer's treatment.