Stock market today: World shares are mixed after shooting at Trump rally, weaker China data

Markets seemed to take in stride the shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania that is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the presumptive Republican nominee.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. jumped sharply in pre-market trading Monday, gaining as much as 70%. They were up 52% at $46.92 a share on the Nasdaq as of 6 a.m. local time in New York.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% lower to 18,721.84 and the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.4% to 7,697.04. In London, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 8,249.02.

The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.4% higher.

Investors were watching the four-day meeting in Beijing for measures to help revive the slumping property market and address huge local government debts.

Annual economic growth fell from 5.3% in the first quarter but the 5% pace of growth in the first half of the year was in line with the government's forecast for about 5% growth for 2024. In quarterly terms, the economy expanded 0.7%, down from 1.5% in the first quarter.

“The set of economic data releases from China this morning has not been promising ahead of their upcoming Big Plenum, with the data once again pointing to a mixed bag for the world’s second largest economy,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.5% early Monday to 18,021.73 on heavy selling of property developers. The Shanghai Composite slipped less than 0.1% to 2,970.77.

The central bank left its medium-term lending rate unchanged, as expected, at 2.5%. It's the rate for Chinese banks to borrow from the People's Bank of China for 6 months to one year and indirectly affects other benchmark rates that affect interest rates on mortgages and other loans.

Markets in Tokyo were closed for a public holiday.

In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1% higher to 2,860.92, while the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 8,017.60. Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.2% and the SET in Bangkok shed 0.4%.

Friday on Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose after mixed signals on big banks' profits and inflation did little to dent Wall Street's belief that easier interest rates are on the way.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% to close its fifth winning week in the last six. The Dow rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6%. The Russell 2000 rallied 1.1%, nearly double the S&P 500’s gain, and closed out its best week in eight months.

Bank of New York Mellon climbed 5.2% for one of the market's bigger gains after it reported better profit for the spring than analysts expected. Nvidia and other highly influential Big Tech stocks also helped lift the market.

The latest update on U.S. inflation said prices rose more at the wholesale level last month than economists expected, which was a letdown after data on Thursday said inflation at the consumer level was better than expected.

It's the second straight month such expectations have eased, helping to calm worries about a potential spiral where expectations for high inflation could drive U.S. consumers toward behavior that would push inflation even higher. That in turn could give the Federal Reserve more of the evidence of slowing inflation that it says it needs to begin cutting its main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than two decades.

In other dealings early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 14 cents to $82.35 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 7 cents to $85.10 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 157.88 Japanese yen from 158.16 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.0910 from $1.0894.

