Stock market today: Wall Street slips some more ahead of this week's inflation report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 111 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.

Tuesday’s report on prices at the consumer level could show inflation remained at 3.1% in February, if economists’ forecasts are correct.

A month ago, a hotter-than-expected report on inflation at the consumer level sent financial markets spinning because it scrambled bets for when the Federal Reserve may start cutting rates. Stocks have already run higher and Treasury yields have already eased in the bond market on expectations that such cuts are coming.

But the trend for inflation has been mostly downward, cooling toward the Fed’s 2% target from its peak above 9%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell Jerome Powell said last week the Fed is “not far” from getting enough confidence about inflation to begin cutting rates. The Fed has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 to grind down inflation, and cuts would relax pressure on the economy and financial system while goosing investment prices.

The widespread expectation among traders is that the Fed will begin cutting rates in June.

Expectations for easier interest rates have helped the price of gold rally to a record. When bonds pay less in in interest, investors lose out on less income by owning gold instead. Gold was roughly flat Monday at $2,184.60 per ounce.

Bitcoin, which proponents sometimes pitch as “digital gold,” also rallied to another record. It rose above $72,268 before drifting back to roughly $72,000. It was below $17,000 at the start of last year after crashing from a prior peak of nearly $69,000.

A slew of new exchange-traded funds that make investing in bitcoin easier has also helped to drive interest in the cryptocurrency. Coinbase, which offers custodial services for those ETFs along with allowing traders to buy and sell themselves, rose 3.6%.

On the losing end was Nvidia, which slipped 0.5%. It’s on an uncharacteristic losing streak, falling 5.5% on Friday for its worst day since May. Nvidia is still up more than 70% this year after more than tripling last year amid a frenzy on Wall Street around artificial-intelligence technology.

The rally has caused Nvidia to swell in size, and it’s become the third-largest stock on Wall Street. That gives its stock movements outsized sway on the S&P 500.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Reddit said it's looking to raise almost $750 million by selling its stock to investors on an exchange for the first time. The social media company expects its stock to trade under the "RDDT" ticker symbol.

In the bond market, yields were holding relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding at 4.08%, where it was late Friday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mostly lower across much of Europe and Asia.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.2%. The government there said its economy may have actually grown slightly in the last three months of 2023, better than the contraction it had earlier said. That would mean its economy is not in a recession.

The Nikkei 225 has been setting records recently after surpassing its peak from 1989, boosted in part by extremely easy interest rates and other policies meant to support Japan’s economy.

Chinese stocks rose, with indexes climbing 0.7% in Shanghai and 1.4% in Hong Kong. China's National People's Congress concluded with a near unanimous show of support for the decisions set by top leaders of the ruling Communist Party.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.