Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles after worse-than-expected inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 420 points, or 1.1%, from its record set a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite, which has been flirting with its all-time high set in 2021, sank even more, 1.8%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

High interest rates hurt all kinds of investments, and they tend to particularly hurt high-growth stocks like technology companies. A 2.3% drop for Microsoft and 2.1% fall for Nvidia were two of the heaviest weights on the market.

Stocks of smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market on worries that high interest rates will make it more difficult for them to raise cash. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks sank 3%.

Some analysts warned the inflation data could mean not only a delay to rate cuts, it could even raise the possibility that the Fed would raise rates further. The Fed has already pulled its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of grinding out high inflation. High rates work by slowing the overall economy and hurting prices for investments.

But it’s still just one data point, which followed several months of encouraging trends where inflation eased, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“Until proven otherwise, the longer-term cooling inflation trend is still in place,” he said. “The Fed had already made clear that rate cuts weren’t going to happen as soon as many people wanted them to. Today was simply a reminder of why they were inclined to wait.”

Still, the reaction across Wall Street was immediate and negative.

Yields jumped in the bond market as traders built up expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates high for longer. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.25% from 4.18% late Tuesday.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, leaped to 4.57% from 4.47%.

Even after the surprising inflation report, the likeliest outcome is still for the economy to manage a perfect landing and to avoid a painful recession while waiting for inflation to cool to the Fed’s target, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-chief investment officer of the multi-asset solutions business in Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

But she said there is still risks that conditions could swing to one of two extremes: Either the economy falls into a recession under the weight of high interest rates, or inflation reaccelerates because of how much stock prices have already climbed and Treasury yields have already fallen on expectations that cuts to rates are coming soon.

The forced recalibration among traders for rate cuts is actually bringing Wall Street’s expectations closer to what the Federal Reserve has been outlining. Fed officials are generally penciling in three cuts to rates this year, as inflation hopefully continues to cool toward its 2% target from the peak above 9% two summers ago.

Earlier, traders were forecasting as many as six cuts to arrive in 2024, which helped stocks to go on a tremendous run since Halloween where the S&P 500 has climbed in 14 of the past 15 weeks. Now, they’re largely betting on three or four.

Critics have been warning that stock prices may have climbed too far, too fast given the risks for a reacceleration in inflation and for a slowdown in the economy. On the upside for markets recently, more companies than usual have been beating analysts’ forecasts for profits in the latest quarter.

Arista Networks joined that parade after reporting stronger earnings and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. But its stock nevertheless sank 4.8%. Analysts said investors may have been expecting an even better forecast for the company for upcoming results after it rose nearly 20% for the year so far.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell across Europe. In Asia, markets were closed in China for holidays, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.9% and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1%.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.