Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in early trading as oil rises

Elsewhere, Wall Street was relatively quiet. This upcoming week is light on earnings reports and top-tier economic data. That leaves few clues for the dominant question hanging over the market: Which will come first, the economy falling into a recession or inflation easing enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates?

That’s why much attention is on next week, when the government will release the latest monthly updates on inflation. It’s also when the Fed will meet next on interest rate policy. Traders are largely betting that it will stand pat on rates, which would mark the first meeting where it hasn’t hiked in more than a year.

The bet on Wall Street, though, is that it could resume hiking rates in July. The reason for such a pause would be to give the Fed time to assess its furious pace of rate hikes over the last year. They’ve already helped cause several high-profile U.S. bank failures and a contraction in the manufacturing industry, but the job market has somehow managed to remain remarkably solid despite them.

Last week, data showed that U.S. employers unexpectedly accelerated their hiring in May, though increases in workers' wages slowed to keep some pressure off inflation.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.75% from 3.70% late Friday.

The two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.56% from 4.51%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in Europe. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2%, while gains in other Asian markets were more modest.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.