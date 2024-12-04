Stock market today: Wall Street points higher as earnings trickle in ahead of Friday's jobs report

Breaking: Students transform Lakota East campus into nationally certified wildlife area

Wall Street was headed for more gains before the open on Wednesday as markets took in the some of the last earnings reports of the period while waiting for Friday’s U.S. jobs report
By ZIMO ZHONG and MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
Wall Street is heading for more gains before the open on Wednesday on the last earnings reports, and ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%.

General Motors shares dipped modestly after a poor performance by the Detroit automaker's Chinese joint ventures forced it to write down assets and take a more than $5 billion restructuring charge. GM's joint ventures in China used to be a reliable source of equity income for the company, but have swung to losses in the past year. GM shares were down less than 1% before the bell.

Salesforce jumped close to 13% after the cloud-based software maker reported a more than 8% jump in sales over the same quarter a year ago. The owner of Slack also pleased investors by raising some aspects of its full-year guidance.

Hormel, the maker of processed foods such as Spam and Dinty Moore stew, fell close to 3% after it came up short on sales and profit projections and issued a lukewarm forecast.

On Thursday, the government issues its weekly layoffs report, but the more important labor market data comes Friday in the form of the November jobs report. While it has showed some softening here and there, the U.S. job market has held up better than most expected in the face of an extended stretch of elevated interest rates.

Markets will be watching for clues about the direction of those interest rates when Federal Reserve Chair participates in a moderated discussion in New York later Wednesday.

The Fed, led by Powell, has dialed back its benchmark borrowing rate in recent months after cranking it higher in an effort to stem the persistent inflation that took hold during the pandemic boom.

Global stocks were mixed Wednesday after overnight political drama in South Korea added to regional uncertainties, though the Kospi in Seoul fell less than 2%.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was facing possible impeachment after he suddenly declared martial law on Tuesday night, prompting troops to surround the parliament. Yoon accused pro-North Korean forces of plotting to overthrow one of the world's most vibrant democracies. The martial law declaration was revoked about six hours later.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s main opposition party called for President Yoon to resign immediately or face impeachment.

Yoon's move caused the won to plummet to a two-year low against the U.S. dollar, with losses of up to 2%, the sharpest one-day drop since the market’s seismic reaction to Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory. The won recovered some of those losses on Wednesday. The dollar was trading at 1,416.55 won, down from Tuesday's peak at 1,443.40.

South Korea’s Kospi closed 1.4% lower to 2,464.00. Shares of Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company, fell 0.9%. Meanwhile, the country’s financial regulator said they were prepared to deploy 10 trillion won ($7.07 billion) into a stock market stabilization fund at any time, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended little changed at 19,742.46, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,364.65.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% to 39,276.39. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.4% to 8,462.60.

In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% as the minority government was facing a no-confidence vote Wednesday in parliament following a divisive budget debate. There appeared to be a strong chance the vote might topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier's Cabinet.

Germany’s DAX added 0.9% while Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.2%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 9 cents to $70.03 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 16 cents to $73.78 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 151.11 Japanese yen from 149.59 yen. The euro cost $1.0494, down from $1.0510.

