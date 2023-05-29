Stock market today: Markets mostly higher after Biden-McCarthy deal on US debt

Germany's DAX rose 0.2% to 16,010.98 and the CAC40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher. The futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were 0.3% higher.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index jumped about 2% early on but closed 1% higher, at 31,233.54. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney jumped 0.9% to 7,217.40. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,221.45.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 1% to 18,551.11.

Taiwan's benchmark gained 0.8% while India's added 0.5%.

Investors have another busy week of U.S. economic updates ahead, including data on consumer confidence and employment.

On Friday, technology stocks powered solid gains for Wall Street. Chipmaker Marvell Technology surged a record-setting 32.4% after the chipmaker said it expects AI revenue in fiscal 2024 to at least double from the prior year. On Thursday, fellow chipmaker Nvidia soared when it forecast huge upcoming sales related to AI.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Dow industrials gained 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq notched the biggest gains, surging 2.2%. The index rose 2.5% for the week.

The revolutionary AI field has become a hot issue. Critics warn that it is a potential bubble, but supporters supporters say it could be the latest revolution to reshape the global economy. The nation's financial watchdog, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, said it's working to ensure that companies follow the law when they're using AI.

Wall Street and the broader economy already had a full roster of concerns before the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its debt became sharply highlighted on the list.

A key measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve ticked higher than economists expected in April.

The persistent pressure from inflation complicates the Fed's fight against high prices. The central bank has been aggressively raising interest rates since 2022, but recently signaled it will likely forgo a rate hike when it meets in mid-June. The latest government report on inflation is raising concerns about the Fed's next move.

The latest inflation data also highlighted the continued resilience of consumer spending, which has been a key bulwark, along with the strong jobs market, against a recession. The economy grew at a sluggish 1.3% annual rate from January through March and it is projected to accelerate to a 2% pace in the current April-June quarter.

The impact from inflation and worries about a recession on the horizon have been hitting corporate profits and forecasts. The latest round of company earnings is nearing a close with the profits for companies in the S&P 500 contracting about 2%.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 14 cents to $72.81 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 84 cents to $72.67 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the standard for international trading, advanced 5 cents to $77.03 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 140.26 Japanese yen from 140.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0717 from $1.0724.

