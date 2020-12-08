Stock indexes wobble in morning trading on Wall Street

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and remained just below the record high it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71 points, or 0.2%, to 30,141 as of 11:22 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

The U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech. U.S. health regulators have given a positive initial review of that vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days.