Stock correction deepens amid simmering Ukraine crisis

U.S. crude oil prices remained volatile, though energy stocks gained ground. Chevron rose 1.9%.

Health care companies also gained ground. Eli Lilly rose 1%.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.98% from 1.95% late Tuesday.

The losses added to Tuesday's slump and the S&P 500's slide into a correction. The index had its last correction in the spring of 2020, as the pandemic upended the global economy. That correction worsened into a bear market — a decline of 20% or more — as the S&P 500 sank nearly 34% in about a month.

Wall Street has been closely watching developments in Ukraine, where Russia has amassed troops for a potential invasion. Russia has started evacuating its embassy in Kyiv. It has already sent soldiers into eastern regions of Ukraine after recognizing the independence of some rebel-held areas.

The U.S. and western nations have responded with sanctions and Germany withdrew a document needed for certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The tensions have made energy prices volatile as any conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupt supplies.

The potential for a war in eastern Europe has only added to the concerns investors had about the global economy. Stocks have been slipping in 2022 as investors gauge how rising inflation will impact economic growth and whether the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates this year will cool inflation.

Wall Street is also still reviewing how companies are dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs in their latest round of corporate report cards.

Lowe's rose 3.1% after raising its profit forecast for the year following a strong fourth-quarter financial report. Security software maker Palo Alto Networks rose 3.5% after raising its profit forecast on strong demand for cybersecurity.

TJX, the parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, fell 1.2% after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Caption People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street slid on anxiety over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu