Stevie Wonder, Common team for cancer fundraising TV special

Brittany Howard also will perform on the hourlong special on Aug. 21 (8 p.m. EDT), with Matthew McConaughey, Chandra Wilson, Kate del Castillo, Jennifer Garner, MJ Rodriquez, Tony Hale, Maura Tierney, Jaime Camil and Max Greenfield among the celebrities helping to raise money for cancer research.

Reese Witherspoon and her media entrepreneur husband, Jim Toth, are serving as executive producers.