Steven Spielberg's 'Fabelmans' wins Toronto audience award

Toronto's audience award was announced Sunday as the largest North American film festival wrapped up its 47th edition and first full-scale gathering in three years. The return of crowds at TIFF brought the world premieres of a number of anticipated crowd pleasers, including the Viola Davis-led "The Woman King," Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and Billy Eichner's "Bros."

Toronto's audience award, voted on by festival moviegoers, is a much-watched harbinger of the coming awards season. Each of the last ten years, the TIFF winner has gone on to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars — and often won it. Last year, Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" triumphed at a much-diminished hybrid Toronto International Film Festival. The year before that, Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" took TIFF's award before winning at the Academy Awards. Other past winners include "12 Years a Slave," "La La Land" and "Green Book."