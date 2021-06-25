Steve Stricker opens 5-shot lead in Senior Players

Paul Broadhurst was second at 4 under after a 69. The 55-year-old Englishman has five Champions wins — two of them majors — after winning six times on the European Tour.

“I think it’s a case of him (Stricker) having to come back to the field rather than us catching him,” Broadhurst said. “You’re not going to hit every fairway, you’re not going to hit every green, so a couple rounds under par made me happy.”

Marco Dawson (69) and Ken Duke (71) were 2 under.

Defending champion Jerry Kelly (70) was 1 under with Jim Furyk (68), Ernie Els (67), Jose María Olazabal (69), Paul Goydos (69) and Kevin Sutherland (69). Kelly is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the American Family Insurance Championship in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin.

Stricker birdied the par-4 10th and par-5 16th.

“It’s just a tough test,” Stricker said. “The wind is up, so I think we got like, I don’t know, 15, 16 holes either downwind or into the wind, and then there’s just a couple that are crosswinds. It’s a tough test. And the pin locations are tough if you don’t drive it in the fairway. I felt like I was living in that first cut today, which is hard to control the ball coming out of that first cut.”