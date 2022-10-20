Steve Mnuchin testifies on behalf of Trump ally at NYC trial

Mnuchin declined to disclose whether he said anything about it to Trump, claiming, “My internal discussions with the White House would be sensitive and covered by executive privilege.”

Before Mnuchin's court appearance, prosecutors had raised questions about whether he could testify impartially about issues involving the UAE and Saudi Arabia, since his private equity fund has a large financial stake in the region.

Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. His lawyers have denied he did anything underhanded.

Mnuchin was the second ex-Trump Cabinet member to take the witness stand. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified this month for the government that he was in the dark about Barrack's dealings with Trump and the Emirates.

Within the Trump administration, Mnuchin promoted Saudi Arabia as a trusted U.S. ally in the Middle East, even meeting with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in 2018 when the prince was facing international criticism over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Mnuchin left court Thursday without speaking to reporters.

The government rested its foreign influence case Wednesday. Much of the evidence focused on emails and other back-channel communications between Barrack and his high-level contacts in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prosecutors say those communications show how Barrack and his foreign contacts strategized over how to win over Trump.

Before being indicted, Barrack drew attention by raising $107 million for the former president’s inaugural celebration following the 2016 election. The event was scrutinized both for its lavish spending and for attracting foreign officials and businesspeople looking to lobby the new administration.

Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki