Steve Belichick agrees to take defensive coordinator role at Washington, AP source says

The son of NFL coaching great Bill Belichick will take a role in college for the first time following 12 seasons working on the staff of the New England Patriots with his dad. Steve Belichick was the defensive play caller for the Patriots for the past five seasons. He was also a secondary/safeties and outside linebackers coach with the Patriots during his tenure.

Steve Belichick, 36, will reunite with Fisch, who served as the quarterbacks coach with New England during the 2020 season.

Fisch left New England to become the head coach at Arizona. He left the Wildcats to take the head job at Washington last month following Kalen DeBoer’s move to Alabama. Fisch’s staff at Washington also includes offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, the son of former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

