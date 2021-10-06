journal-news logo
Stephens outlasts Watson in 3 sets in Indian Wells opener

Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

1 hour ago
Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5,  6-1  in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open.

Stephens won 7 of 18 break points She raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set before Watson held, then served out the win. Watson had seven aces and seven double faults on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Stephens advanced to a second-round match against fellow American Jessica Pegula.

American Shelby Rogers, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the third round of the U.S. Open, was set to play Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in a night match. Americans Madison Brengle, Madison Keys and qualifier Alycia Parks also played later.

Men's main draw play begins Thursday.

Three-time major champion Andy Murray and four-time major champion Kim Clijsters received wild cards into the event. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leylah Fernandez are entered.

Electronic Hawkeye cameras, previously in use at the tournament, will handle line calls for every match. Chair umpires and ball kids will be on hand.

The combined ATP and WTA tournament is missing some of the sport's biggest names, including men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Barty. Also out on men's side are Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The women's draw is missing Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka said she tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the desert and is in isolation.

The tournament was moved from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Heather Watson, of Britain, returns to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Heather Watson, of Britain, returns to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Fans look on as Sloane Stephens, of the United States, serves to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Fans look on as Sloane Stephens, of the United States, serves to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

