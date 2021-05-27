Stephen Hawking's archive, office acquired for UK public

The institutions’ acceptance of Hawking’s archive and office meant that his estate settled 4.2 million pounds ($5.9 million) in inheritance tax.

This was done through a U.K. government plan which allows those who have such tax bills to pay by transferring important cultural, scientific or historic objects to the nation. Artefacts accepted under the plan are allocated to public collections and available for all.

Hawking studied for his PhD at Cambridge and later became the university's Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, the same post that Isaac Newton held from 1669 to 1702.

Cambridge’s acquisition of the 10,000-page archive means that Hawking’s papers will join those of Newton and Charles Darwin at the university library, where they will soon be free for the public to access.

“The archive allows us to step inside Stephen’s mind and to travel with him round the cosmos to, as he said, ‘better understand our place in the universe,’” said Jessica Gardner, the university’s librarian.

“This vast archive gives extraordinary insight into the evolution of Stephen’s scientific life, from childhood to research student, from disability activist to ground-breaking, world-renowned scientist,” she added.

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and given just a few years to live, Hawking survived for decades, dying in 2018 at 76. His work on the mysteries of space, time and black holes captured the imagination of millions, and his popular science books made him a celebrity beyond the preserves of academia. Hollywood celebrated his life in the 2014 biopic “The Theory of Everything.”

Hawking’s children, Lucy, Tim and Robert, said they were pleased that their father’s work will be preserved for the public for generations to come.

“My father would be so pleased and I think maybe at the same time, just a tiny bit overwhelmed that he was going to form part of the ... history of science, that he was going to be alongside the great scientists, the people whose work he really admired," Lucy Hawking said.

Kate Perks, Senior Collections Care Conservator stands with a portrait of Professor Stephen Hawking by artist Fred Cuming, which has been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A letter written by Professor Stephen Hawking and his sister Mary to their father when they were children, which has been acquired by Cambridge University Library, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Kate Perks, Senior Collections Care Conservator stands with the wheelchair used by Professor Stephen Hawking which has been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A letter and bet made by Professor Stephen Hawking and Kip Thorne with John Preskill on whether information can be recovered from a black hole, signed with Hawking's thumbprint, which has been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Papal Medal awarded to Professor Stephen Hawking which has been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A CBE medal awarded to Professor Stephen Hawking which has been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Professor Stephen Hawking's tortoiseshell spectacles with analogue sensor are displayed in front of an early generation voice synthesiser box used by Stephen Hawking, which have been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Examples of Professor Stephen Hawking's work Black Hole Explosions which predicted Hawking Radiation, along with copies of various scientific papers which have been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Franklin Medal awarded to Professor Stephen Hawking which has been acquired by the Science Museum Group, in London, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Science Museum Group and Cambridge University Library will announce that they have acquired the historic contents of Professor Stephen Hawking's office (going to SMG) and his archive (going to CUL). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)