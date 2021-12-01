Stephen Curry, UConn star Azzi Fudd team up on SC30 brand

“Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp,” Curry said.

Two-time MVP Curry and his SC30 team plan to give Fudd guidance through professional services and growth opportunities to develop her brand. That will mean chances to host and attend events and be part of new brand partnerships, and to deliver her personal social impact initiatives while additionally promoting and being involved in some of those dear to Curry and his family.

“Our values are aligned when it comes to family, and in terms of hard work and for the appreciation of blessings in your life," Curry said. "For me, this is the right time because I have identified the platforms that I have, aligning purpose over profit, and the ability to collaborate with the right partners for the right opportunities. I want to be able to unlock that for Azzi, and for other talented athletes and influencers that see the world the same way I do. It is my hope that we can inspire the next generation of athletes and non-athletes who want to do amazing things.”

College student-athletes can now be compensated, and Fudd's UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers, received a deal from Gatorade on Monday.

For Fudd, like Curry, this could just be the start.

“Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I’ve stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people," Fudd said. "As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I’m really excited about everything we’ll do together in the future.”

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, UConn guard Evina Westbrook, center, fights for ball with South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson as UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20), South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) and UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) look on during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Player at center rear is unidentified. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Tim Aylen Caption In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, UConn guard Evina Westbrook, center, fights for ball with South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson as UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20), South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) and UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) look on during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Player at center rear is unidentified. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Caption Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, top, reaches for the ball lost by Arkansas' Marquesha Davis, bottom, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, top, reaches for the ball lost by Arkansas' Marquesha Davis, bottom, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption This photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services shows UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) battling South Florida for the ball as UConn's Azzi Fudd (35) looks on during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Donald Knowles Caption This photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services shows UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) battling South Florida for the ball as UConn's Azzi Fudd (35) looks on during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Donald Knowles Credit: Donald Knowles

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) disputes a foul call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) disputes a foul call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis