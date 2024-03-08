Stephen Curry injures right ankle late in loss to Bulls

Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket then quickly limped off while exiting and headed to the locker room with 3:51 to play having scored 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting playing nearly 29 minutes.

He began 1 for 7, missing four of his initial five 3-point tries, to score just five points by halftime as Golden State trailed 63-59 at the break. He connected from deep with 9:35 left in the third.

Curry, who turns 36 on March 14, leads the Warriors in scoring at 27.2 points per game to go with 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

The Warriors play again Saturday at home against San Antonio.

