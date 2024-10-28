Stephen Curry injures left ankle in Warriors loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry injured his left ankle late in the third quarter of Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, tried to return then sat down again and left the court.
He returned briefly at the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter before exiting again. The team said he was done for the night.
Curry finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers.
The 36-year-old Curry is beginning his 16th NBA season.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Latin superstar Bad Bunny backs Harris for president after comedian's...
2
Stock market today: Asian shares rise and the yen dips after Japan's...
3
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder back on the menu after testing rules out...
4
Exit polls show Uruguay headed to a runoff between 2 moderates, bucking...
5
Middle East latest: Social platform X suspends new account on behalf of...