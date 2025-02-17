Stephen Curry captures MVP honors in All-Star Game at home, leads Shaq’s OGs to victory

Curry earned all this well-deserved fanfare in what has been a remarkable run from Oakland to San Francisco for the Golden State Warriors star.

“This is just a special weekend all the way around,” Curry said. “This is very symbolic of the entire journey. I hope we have a lot to accomplish on the court, not ending the journey any time soon. But again for me and from my vantage point having played here for 16 years and this is the only place that I've played, it's just a great celebration of basketball in this area.”

Curry scored the first points of the final on a 3-pointer and later connected from half-court, running down the other way to chest-bump rapper Mistah Fab along one baseline. He helped Shaq's OGs beat Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 on Sunday, scoring 12 points on four 3s.

Fans at Chase Center chanted “MVP! MVP!” as he received the trophy.

An Olympic gold medal in August, then an All-Star victory back in the Bay Area six months later. Next month, he will celebrate his 37th birthday.

Curry took a moment during a break midgame, grabbed the mic and shared how “blessed" he felt having the All-Star Game on his court at 5-year-old Chase Center — something the Warriors had long envisioned.

Curry kicked a ball to Anthony Edwards before beginning his pregame shooting routine — minus his regular passing man, Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser.

Shaquille O’Neal drafted Curry and his teammates for the All-Star competition, and they faced Candace's Rising Stars in the first game of the new format for the NBA's midseason classic.

No quarters, no clock, first one to 40 points.

This was a fitting finish for Curry after a jam-packed weekend of parties, practice and community outreach.

“The hosting experience was unbelievable. I'm not going to complain about the entire exhaustiveness, it's an honor and a blessing to be able to celebrate and share this beautiful Bay Area that's been a part of my life for the last 16 years and the basketball history and culture that's here, the amazing fans that are here,” Curry said, "the impact that the game being here has had on both cities, it was awesome from start to finish.”

It was Curry's 11th All-Star selection and 10th appearance overall.

This basketball focus in the Bay Area clearly meant so much to Curry. He appeared emotional during the Canadian and U.S. national anthems and then quickly turned his attention to the next task.

It was about much more than just the game this weekend.

“It brought a lot of my people together that have helped me along the way or have been a part of the journey and I got to kind of reflect a little bit,” Curry said. “And I’m excited to get back to work next week. I’ll definitely get away and take a little catch up on some sleep.

“But everything kind of went exactly as it should.”

