Stellantis: Most models to have electric versions by 2025

CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have electric versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).

The models include a fully electric Ram pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as small cars. There even will be an electric Dodge muscle car. The company says it will use its electric commercial vehicle expertise from Europe to build EV models worldwide.