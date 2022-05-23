Stellantis making Indiana announcement; may be battery plant

The company said it will give an update on the future of its Kokomo operations at an Indiana community college on Tuesday afternoon.

Stellantis, formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Peugeot, has said it will build two electric vehicle battery factories in North America. In March it announced plans to spend $4.1 billion in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of Korea to build one of the plants in Windsor, Ontario. The plant will employ about 2,500 people. The other North American location has not been disclosed.