Steelers stay perfect, keep Texans winless in 28-21 victory

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns in his franchise-record 221st appearance. Rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. added 42 yards rushing in his NFL debut. Eric Ebron and JuJu Smith-Schuster each caught a touchdown pass as the Steelers stayed unbeaten through three weeks for the first time since 2010.

Pittsburgh reached the Super Bowl that season. The Steelers believe they have the tools to do it again in 2020. The defense overcame a shaky first half to overwhelm the Texans over the final two quarters. Watson finished 19 of 27 for 264 yards and two scores, but went just 5 of 9 for 62 yards in the second half. Houston managed just 29 yards rushing, turning them one dimensional and Pittsburgh pounced.

The Steelers collected five sacks, extending their streak of games with at least one sack to 60, the fourth-longest stretch in NFL history.

FAMILY REUNION

The Watt family reunion — just the second game in the NFL in 93 years to feature three brothers — began with a group photo well before kickoff and included Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt and big brother, Houston defensive end J.J. Watt, meeting at midfield for the opening coin toss.

Middle brother Derek, a fullback for the Steelers, watched from the sidelines and spent most of the afternoon there. Derek played occasionally in the first half before leaving with a hamstring injury.

T.J. Watt earned family bragging rights, picking up a key sack on Watson to push back the Texans at the start of their final possession.

INJURIES

Texans: S A.J. Moore left with a hamstring injury in the first half and did not return.

Steelers: WR Dionate Johnson exited in the second quarter due to a concussion sustained while getting tackled at the end of a 9-yard gain on a reverse.

UP NEXT

Texans: Host Minnesota next Sunday looking to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2008.

Steelers: Travel to Tennessee next week to take on the Titans. Pittsburgh won the last meeting between the two teams 40-17 on Nov. 16, 2017.

