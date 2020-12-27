Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North

Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers' heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.

Rivers finished 22 of 35 for 270 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns but basically disappeared in the second half.

The victory ended a baffling funk in Pittsburgh, which remained unbeaten through the first three months of the season. All that magic disappeared in December. Injuries chipped away at the linebacking group in particular. The lack of any consistent running game put more pressure on Roethlisberger to pick up the slack.

None of it worked. And while the Steelers tried to stay upbeat, they hardly looked playoff worthy during what looked like a freefall after the Colts did whatever they wanted in the first half.

Despite missing both starting offensive tackles, Indianapolis spent the first half running right over the NFL's second-ranked defense. A 6-yard Taylor burst up the middle on Indianapolis' first drive gave the Colts the early lead. The rookie's second score — a bruising 1-yard plunge in which he absorbed four hits before stretching across the goal line — were part of an early deluge as the Colts built a 24-7 lead.

Yet all it took was one throw, a line drive from Roethlisberger to a diving Johnson, to bring the Steelers back to life. An hour later Pittsburgh walked off the Heinz Field turf assured of its first division title since 2017 and at least one home playoff game.

Now their regular-season finale at Cleveland seems relatively meaningless (at least to the Steelers). Meanwhile, the Colts head into the finale against Jacksonville with their playoff status uncertain.

UP NEXT

Colts: end the season the way they started, by facing the Jaguars. Jacksonville stunned Indianapolis 27-20 in Week 1; Jacksonville hasn't won since.

Steelers: travel to Cleveland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) tumbles over Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he recovers a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrates with wide receivers Chase Claypool (11) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) after making a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Indianapolis Colts strong safety Khari Willis (37) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Indianapolis Colts strong safety Khari Willis (37) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) twists over the goal line for a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99), outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and free safety Julian Blackmon (32) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) as the teams warm up before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates in the end zone in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) after making a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright