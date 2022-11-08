Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints

Pittsburgh's pass rush has essentially disappeared during Watt's absence. The Steelers racked up seven sacks in the season opener against the Bengals and have managed all of eight in the seven games since Watt's exit.

Watt, who tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's NFL record last season by getting 22 1/2 sacks, should provide a boost as Pittsburgh attempts to emerge from a disappointing first half.

“TJ is who he is,” Tomlin said. “It’s not mystical the things that he’s able to do. I don’t know any of us are surprised with what he’s capable of getting done. We eagerly await his return.”

Watt made an effort to stay closely involved, including wearing a headset on the sideline during games, though Tomlin pointed out that Watt “didn’t make any plays" while serving as the highest-paid volunteer assistant coach in the NFL.

Kazee could also be ready to join a secondary that has essentially been a revolving door through eight games. The Steelers have had 10 players suit up at cornerback or safety, with middling results.

It's one of the reasons they traded for cornerback Will Jackson last week, though Tomlin said Jackson is dealing with a back injury. Jackson saw his time in Washington effectively end when he injured his back earlier this season.

Tomlin called both players “been there, done that guys.”

“I think anytime you get veteran presence, it’s an asset to you,” he said.

Several other defensive players are dealing with injuries that could limit their practice time this week. Linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are also banged up.

