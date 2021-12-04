journal-news logo
Steelers LB T.J. Watt off COVID-19 list, eligible vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Caption
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers activated star linebacker T.J. Watt off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, giving their beleaguered defense a boost before Sunday's visit by AFC North-leading Baltimore.

Pittsburgh placed Watt on the list Monday, a day after a 41-10 loss to Cincinnati dropped the Steelers to 5-5-1. He did not practice during the week, remaining away from the team's facility as part of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Watt's 12 1/2 sacks rank second in the league, and his presence should help Pittsburgh in its attempt to keep Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check.

While Watt will be available, cornerback Joe Haden will miss his third straight game with a sprained foot. The status of defensive end Cam Heyward is uncertain after he missed practice on Friday with an illness, though he has not been placed on the COVID-19 list.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

