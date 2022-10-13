Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

“Nice for us to be able to get out the hotel a little bit this year and enjoy the culture a little bit," Steele said. "So I've enjoyed it a ton."

It was a big day for other Americans as well.

Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the course on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two back.

Three more Americans were three behind: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Maverick McNealy.

Defending champion Matsuyama, who won by five strokes a year ago, got off to a slow start before a home crowd with a 71.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports