Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse

The complaint says Bloedorn attended a Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee's American Family Field, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He said he drank at least 10 beers, passed out, woke up and got back inside the stadium by pulling on a door until it opened.

He found his way to the clubhouse and started taking stuff from the locker room, the complaint said. A team strength coach said items taken from his office included a laptop, iPods, headphones, a passport and a credit card.