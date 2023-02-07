X
Dark Mode Toggle

Steady rains set off mudslides that kill at least 36 in Peru

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
45 minutes ago
Authorities in Peru say landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in the country's south, killing at least 36 people

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least 36 people, authorities said Monday.

Wilson Gutierrez, a civil defense official in the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality in Camana province, told local radio RPP that 36 bodies had been recovered in a remote sector called Miski.

Among the dead were five people who were riding in a van that was pushed into a river by a surge of mud.

Local officials appealed for heavy machinery to be sent in to clear debris blocking three kilometers (nearly two miles) of an important road.

Civil defense officials said an estimated 630 homes were unusable after the landslides, which also hit bridges, irrigation canals and roads.

Constant rains are frequent in February in Peru and often cause deadly landslides.

In Other News
1
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
2
Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies
3
Live Updates | Thousands dead after Turkey, Syria earthquake
4
Aid, rescuers rushed to Turkey, Syria after deadly quake
5
146 NYC police committed misconduct in 2020 protests: Report
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top