States remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests

Democratic state Sen. Dayna Polehanki said that “tensions are high” in Michigan following the assaults, and she's disappointed that concealed weapons are still allowed in the statehouse.

“What they said is that weapons, guns, bullets are still welcome in our state capitol as long as we can’t see them. It doesn’t make anyone safer,” she said.

Vermont lawmakers, meanwhile, are considering expanding their statehouse ban on guns to other government buildings. In Washington state, a bill that would ban open carry of guns in the statehouse and near permitted demonstrations has won early approval.

“The purpose of openly carrying a weapon is to chill other people’s voices. And it works,” said its sponsor, Washington state Sen. Patty Kuderer, a Democrat.

In nearby Oregon, crowds opposed to the building’s public closure during a pandemic-related session stormed the state Capitol, including at least one person armed with an AR-15. And in Idaho, self-styled “patriots,” anti-vaccination groups and others forced their way past police in August at the Capitol, shattering a window as they pushed and shoved into a gallery.

In Montana, though, Republican Rep. Seth Berglee said the U.S. Capitol riot didn’t affect his thinking about the law he sponsored.

“People that have a permit are extremely law-abiding, and they are the type of people I would want to have around. I see them as being a deterrent to bad things happening,” he said.

There’s a similar proposal this year in Oklahoma, where gun rights advocates are once again pushing to allow people to carry firearms inside the Capitol with a license. It hasn’t yet had a hearing.

“A person needs to be able to protect themselves, no matter where they are,” said Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

Not everyone in Montana feels safer with the new measure in place, however. Democratic House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said more guns could add a chilling new dimension to debates in polarized times.

“If you have more guns in the building when you’re talking about things that are so personal and intense ... you do worry about things escalating,” she said.

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press reporter Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and AP reporters around the country contributed to this report. Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political and states are going in opposite directions. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya