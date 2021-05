State TV says Iran reaches deals to release prisoners

Officials in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

State TV also quoted the official as saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. The office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred calls to the Foreign Office, which could not be immediately reached.

Last week, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to an additional year in prison, her lawyer said, on charges of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

That came after she completed a five-year prison sentence in the Islamic Republic after being convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.

While employed at the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, she was taken into custody at the Tehran airport in April 2016 as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family.

Tulip Siddiq, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local lawmaker in London and an outspoken campaigner for her release, said she was “aware” of news reports about the debt being paid to secure Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom but that she has “spoken to her family, they have heard nothing confirming any of these rumors.”

