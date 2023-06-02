BreakingNews
Badin baseball rolls into regional final
X

State Supreme Court: Ohio abortion question will go forward as single issue

Nation & World
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
In a blow to abortion opponents in Ohio, a fall ballot issue aimed at enshrining access to the procedure in state’s constitution will not be split into two separate issues — one about abortion, and one about all other reproductive care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a blow to abortion opponents in Ohio, a fall ballot issue aimed at enshrining access to the procedure in state's constitution will not be split into two separate issues — one about abortion, and one about all other reproductive care.

In a ruling Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court sided with the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board over a pair of anti-abortion voters who had argued that abortion should be considered as its own question.

Justices disagreed, leaving alone proposed ballot language advanced by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. The two groups face a July 5 deadline to collect the necessary signatures to make the November ballot.

The ballot board, chaired by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, considered the question of whether to split the proposed question into two, and determined it regarded a single subject.

In Other News
1
New details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death and the frantic aftermath...
2
Tanks, F-16 jets part of long-term aid for Ukraine, won't be ready for...
3
Meet the 14-year-old who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with...
4
Why are people in Britain talking about Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp...
5
British government appoints new acting chair for BBC to 'provide...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top