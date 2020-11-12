State-owned Emirates posts $3.8 billion in half-year losses

The slackening demand for air travel has forced Emirates Group to lay off tens of thousands of workers, slashing its total workforce by 24% to 81,334 “in line with the company’s expected capacity and business activities in the foreseeable future.” Emirates Air had already announced salary reductions for its staff, with cuts ranging from 25-30%.

Emirates Group’s cash position fell sharply to $5.6 billion from $7 billion six months earlier. Like many other airlines worldwide that have accepted bailout money, Emirates Air acknowledged receiving a $2 billion lifeline from the Dubai government, which Al Makhtoum said would help “sustain the business and see us through this challenging period.”

Although domestic routes may recover in large markets like the U.S. and Europe, the future looks increasingly uncertain as colder weather pushes life indoors and countries worldwide grapple with resurgent waves of the virus. The superjumbo jets used for long-haul flights are still sitting idle, taking a heavy toll on major travel hubs like Dubai that depend on tourism, hospitality and air traffic for survival.