State Dept: Pompeo's wife cleared of travel ethics charges

“After a nearly year-long investigation by the OIG interviewing dozens of employees and reviewing thousands of pages of documents, the report cleared the secretary, his family, and his entire team, finding: there was no violation of any law or statute; there was no violation of any regulation; and there was no violation of any provision of the Foreign Affairs Manual policy,” the department said.

It accused the inspector general's office, along with Democrats in Congress and several media outlets of “wast(ing) so much energy on multiple fraudulent ‘investigations’ into Secretary Pompeo and his family that have resulted in vindicating all of them.” The statement said it looked forward to corrections and apologies from news organizations that reported on concerns about Susan Pompeo's travel.

Previous secretaries of state had often brought their spouses along with them on official foreign travel, but since the late 1990s, it has been a rare because of family circumstances.

Neither Madeleine Albright nor Condoleezza Rice was married. Colin Powell's wife, Alma, preferred not to travel; Hillary Clinton's husband, Bill, a former president, presented security issues and never traveled with her; and John Kerry's wife, Teresa Heinz, suffered a brain injury early in his term, which left her unable to travel.

