State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops

Signs of ramped-up security were in abundance from Atlanta to Sacramento, California, throughout the week.
SWAT officers stood guard at the Georgia State Capitol. A bomb-detecting dog sniffed its way through the capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. State troopers were poised on the roof of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Sections of temporary fencing that encircled many state capitols were locked together in Sacramento with handcuffs.
National Guard troops patrolled the California Capitol and streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday.
Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, Jan. 11 as several protests and rallies are expected. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Credit: Ted S. Warren
A temporary six-foot high chain link fence surrounds the state Capitol because of concerns over the potential for civil unrest, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli
A Capitol police officer stands at the front entrance of the Pennsylvania Capitol building Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
Credit: Jacqueline Larma
Deputy State Fire Marshal Kayla Riggs follows the agency's explosive detection dog, "Ringo," as he walks down the steps of the third floor at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
A DPS state trooper stands guard at the Capitol on the first day of the 87th Legislature, Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 in Austin, Texas. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell
A Georgia State Patrol trooper stands guard outside the Georgia Capitol Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Handcuffs are used to secure two sections of temporary six-foot high chain link fence surrounding the state Capitol because of concerns over the potential for civil unrest, in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 15 2021. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli
A Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T. team member stands guard outside the Georgia State Capitol building Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Two layers of security fencing is shown encircling the Arizona Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Credit: Ross D. Franklin
Workers maneuver sheets of plywood into place as they work to cover the first floor windows at the Illinois State Capitol in preparations for possible protests, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Springfield, Ill. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Credit: Justin L. Fowler
Ohio Statehouse maintenance employees board up the windows of the building behind the United Spanish War Veterans Memorial statue in preparation for planned weekend protests in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Statehouse and all state buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed Sunday through Wednesday. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Adam Cairns
Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look out from the Ohio Statehouse roof Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Columbus. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Doral Chenoweth
Michigan State Police officers patrol outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Crews also worked on offices across the street from the state Capitol ahead of expected armed protests on Sunday. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators were expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly breach at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Credit: Carlos Osorio
Fencing stands around the base where a Civil War monument once stood outside the west steps of Colorado's State Capitol as security measures are put in place to protect against any breaches during weekend protests planned outside the building Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Workers install fencing around Lansing City Hall, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Lansing, Mich., in preparation of potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Credit: Matthew Dae Smith
A man carries a U.S. flag past National Guard members standing behind a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus in the event of expected protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Credit: Ted S. Warren
