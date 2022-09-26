STAT WATCH: Ott's 274 yards rushing for Cal FBS season high

The Trojans have run 269 offensive plays and returned five kicks and three punts over four games without a fumble or interception.

Michigan went turnover-free through four games last year. Alabama did it in 2017 and Western Michigan in 2016.

TOPS IN TACKLES

Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson tied for the second-most tackles in three seasons in the FBS with 21 against Arkansas State.

Henderson had made 18 against Virginia Tech in the Monarchs' season opener, which had been tied for the national season high. His total of 64 in four games is most in the country.

FIRST DOWNS GALORE

Notre Dame's 35 first downs against North Carolina were the Irish's most since they had 36 against Army in 1974. The breakdown: 17 by rushing, 12 by passing and six by penalty.

MAKING THEIR POINTS

Western Kentucky's 73-0 win over Florida International was the biggest margin of victory in a game matching FBS teams since Michigan rolled Rutgers 78-0 on Oct. 8, 2016.

Ohio State set the national season high for points in its 77-21 win over Toledo on Sept. 17.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Illinois' Chase Brown remains the national rushing leader at 151 yards per game after running for a season-low 108 against Chattanooga, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is first in passing yards at 347 per game, a half yard ahead of Mississippi State's Will Rogers. SMU's Rashee Rice tops the receiving chart at 141.3 yards per game.

Team offensive leaders are Oklahoma State in scoring (51.7 ppg), Air Force in rushing (412.3 ypg), Washington in passing (368.8 ypg) and Tennessee in total (559.3 ypg).

Team defensive leaders are Iowa in scoring (5.8 ppg), James Madison in rushing (28 ypg), Tulane in passing (102.5 ypg) and Minnesota in total (187.8 ypg).

___

