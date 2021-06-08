Startup Lordstown Motors warns it may not stay in business

Tuesday's SEC filing appears to be much more dire. “Going concern” is a term companies typically use when noting that their outside auditors are questioning their ability to remain in business.

Lordstown reported a first-quarter net loss of $125 million and said it had a deficit of $259 million as of March 31.

The filing said management is evaluating new sources of capital, including issuing more equity or borrowing from partners, government or financial institutions.

“There can be no assurance that such financing would be available to us on favorable terms or at all,” the filing said.

Burns said in May the company expects to lose up to $380 million this year, but he assured investors that Lordstown will end 2021 with at least $50 million in cash.

He said the company expects to start making the Endurance in September.

The $52,500 Endurance has passed two of the U.S. government’s toughest crash tests, and it will beat Ford Motor Co.’s electric F-150 to market, he said, adding that Lordstown has purchase agreements for about 30,000 of the trucks.

A company spokesman said he could not comment beyond Burns' guidance from May.