Start of Raiders-Chargers game delayed by lightning

Players leave the field at SoFi Stadium during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Players leave the field at SoFi Stadium during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
The kickoff of Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The kickoff of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning.

SoFi Stadium has a roof, but is classified as open-air due to the north side being open on the upper deck. Torrential rain hit the Los Angeles area nearly an hour before kickoff.

The stadium opened last year and will host this season's Super Bowl.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The field at SoFi Stadium sits empty during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The field at SoFi Stadium sits empty during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

