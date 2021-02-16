Stars scrap 2nd game in row with Predators in frigid Dallas

The club made the latest decision almost 12 hours before the scheduled game, as opposed to the Monday night postponement that was announced less than an hour before puck drop.

The Stars were getting criticized on social media about planning to go forward with Monday's game as tens of thousands of Dallas-area residents went most of the day without power in frigid temperatures. The overnight low at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday morning was minus-1 degree Fahrenheit (minus-17 degrees Celsius).